Second man charged in Anitra Gunn murder case

(CNN)- A second person has been arrested in connection to the murder of a 23-year-old Fort Valley State University student.

Officials say 22-year-old Jaivon Abron has been charged with two counts of false statements and one count of concealing a death.

Anitra Gunn went missing earlier this month. Her body was discovered a few days later.

Authorities say they have since located Gunn’s cellphone. They are still looking for part of her damaged vehicle.

According to investigators, Abron was friends with Gunn and the man charged with killing her — Gunn’s boyfriend Demarcus Little.

Little has been charged with malice murder.