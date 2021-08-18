Select Troup County Schools to be closed for the rest of this week

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The Troup County School Systems have announced plans to move from in-person classes and virtual instruction to all remote learning for select schools through Friday, August 20, 2021 due to a rampant rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The affected schools include;

Long Cane Elementary 706-812-7945

Rosemont Elementary 706-812-7954

Long Cane Middle School 706-845-2085

Campuses will be closed and all students will utilize remote learning instruction beginning tomorrow, August 19, 2021. Students are to check their Canvas messages and student email for instructions from their teachers.

Should a student not have internet connection, there will be opportunities for students to make-up missed assignments. Hot spots are available for request, those who wish to utilize this resource should contact their principal.

Currently, schools are planning to re-open Monday, August 23, 2021 unless hindering information about COVID-19 rates becomes available.

Parents who wish for their students to receive meals during quarantine should call 706-883-1588 by 7:30 a.m. on the day they wish to receive them. Meals can be picked up at the students school between 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Those who elect to receive meals on Thursday and Friday during remote instruction will be given breakfast and lunch, served at no cost.

With additional questions, Troup County Schools advises to call your school principal via. the main office phone number.