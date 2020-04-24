Self-employed workers can now collect unemployment — good luck with that

(CBS News)-In a first, millions of self-employed Americans are being allowed to apply for enhanced jobless aid as part of the federal government’s response to the coronavirus. Now for the hard part: Getting what’s theirs.

Many states around the U.S. have yet to start accepting applications for unemployment insurance benefits from independent contractors, freelancers and other self-employed workers. While some states have yet to even announce when they’ll be ready to begin processing their applications, others remain weeks away. Ohio, for instance, estimates it won’t be prepared to start accepting claims from the self-employed until mid-May.

The delay largely comes down to states needing to create new websites and applications for freelancers to apply for these benefits, given that the typical unemployment site is geared toward serving traditional full- and part-time workers. At the same time, unemployment offices across the country are overwhelmed with a record-breaking 26 million workers who have filed for jobless pay since early March.

“Right now, the traditional unemployment benefit programs in each state are incredibly overwhelmed with claims just from employees,” said Cheryl Sabnis, a partner at law firm King & Spalding. “Now you have a lot of work to do in a short period of time and to figure out a way for individuals to actually access the benefits.”

The country had more than 26 million sole proprietors — businesses owned and run by one person, such as consultants, mechanics, freelance writers and artists — according to the most recent IRS data. To be sure, the total universe of gig workers is much larger, with freelancing website Upwork estimating that 57 million Americans are freelancing, either as side gigs or as full-time jobs.

Under the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act, self-employed workers now qualify for $600 in weekly Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits through the end of July. Yet the process of applying for these expanded benefits hasn’t been easy for many self-employed workers. Some who have been able to apply for PUA benefits in their state say the process is confusing and remain unclear on when, exactly, money will start flowing.