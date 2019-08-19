Sen. David Perdue on 2020 challenger: ‘Frankly, I don’t think it matters who they put up …’

Georgia U.S. Sen. David Perdue made a stop in West Point today to tour the Kia automobile manufacturing plant.

With election season approaching, WRBL News 3 asked the first-term Republican about next year’s race.

Perdue will likely not face opposition in the primary and will wait for the Democratic challenger to emerge. That challenger could be Columbus mayor Teresa Tomlinson. She is canvassing the state preparing for the May 2020 primary.

Tomlinson, an attorney who left the office at the end of 2018, is one of two announced candidates for the Democratic nomination. Clarkston Mayor Ted Terry is the other announced candidate.

Perdue would not mention Tomlinson by name when asked about her candidacy.

“Frankly, I don’t think it matters who they put up,” the senator said. “They’re going to be supportive of this radical socialist’s agenda that you hear the Democratic presidential nominees talking about. And members of the Democratic party in the senate have been talking about for the last few years. I am just focused on doing my job right now.”

A billboard surfaced last week in North Fulton County last week in which Tomlinson was labeled “too liberal for Georgia.”

Tomlinson, contacted Monday says calling Democrats “socialists” is a broken record that won’t play this election cycle.

“That is a 20th-century tactic and I am running a 21st-century campaign,” Tomlinson said.

Perdue met with Kia employees and toured the plant during his visit to West Georgia.

The South Korean automobile manufacturer began mass production in Georgia on Nov. 16, 2009.

“I just did a quick tour of the entire facility,” he said. “Met a bunch of folks who work here. And as one of the two U.S. senators here, I am so grateful that these guys came here and made the investment, over a billion-dollar investment they have made here, so far, employed a lot of people in this part of Georgia. And are great citizens for our state. They are one of the reasons Georgia is the best state in the country in which to do business right now.”





