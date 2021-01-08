 

Sen. Richard Blumenthal details ‘real fear’ and ‘harrowing experience’

by: Ashleigh Banfield and Michael Geheren

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) described tense moments after a group of rioters breached the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

In an interview Thursday with NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield, Blumenthal said he was on the Senate floor as lawmakers were considering an objection to the Electoral College vote.

Sen. Blumenthal joined NewsNation live from a secure location on Wednesday.

“We were advised that there was a physical threat and to stay in our chairs for a short time, and then we evacuated. It was highly unsettling,” he said.

He and other senators were then escorted by U.S. Capitol Police to a secure location.

“We moved pretty promptly, but without any panic, and we are now in this location in another office building,” Sen. Blumenthal said.

Blumenthal said Wednesday’s actions were “not a protest, it’s an armed insurrection.”

“We are determined to show the American people… that these violent mobs attacking our democracy will not disrupt the transfer of power,” Blumenthal said.

