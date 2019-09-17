Senate candidate Teresa Tomlinson to open statewide campaign headquarters in Midtown

Former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson is in the process of opening her statewide campaign headquarters for her 2020 run for the U.S. Senate.

And it is a familiar location.

For those who have followed Tomlinson’s political career, the campaign headquarters will be familiar. It’s 1870 Midtown Drive. That is the building she used to launch her political career in 2010 when she was elected mayor.



She will compete in the May 2020 Democratic primary with her sights set on a General Election run against Republican Senator David Perdue.

Tomlinson will also have a campaign office in Atlanta.

“This will be the statewide headquarters for the Teresa Tomlinson senatorial campaign,” she said. “And we already have one now that’s on Dekalb Avenue in the Candler Park area in Atlanta. We run three full-time employees out of that right now, including my campaign manager Kendra Cotton, who heads of that office. I am here regularly and Edna Walker is our finance director.”

There is a reason she put the headquarters in Columbus and not Atlanta, Tomlinson said.

“I actually believe it’s essential you have your statewide headquarters in your base, where you’re from,” she said. “I think it’s disingenuous, perhaps inauthentic, to go somewhere else and have that as your base. I understand. Atlanta is my hometown, so I understand people wanting to be there. We will indeed have an office, and a retail office there. So, we are going to be covered. We are going to have other field offices throughout the state.”