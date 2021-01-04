 

Sentencing for Jeff West in camgirl wife’s 2018 death postponed 1 month

Top Stories

by: CBS 42 Digital Team

Posted: / Updated:

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The sentencing for Jeff West, a Shelby County man convicted in the early 2018 death of his online adult model wife, Kathleen “Kat” Dawn West, has been rescheduled.

Originally slated for Jan. 11, Jeff West’s sentencing hearing will now take place on Feb. 8, court records filed Monday reveal. No reason was given for the rescheduling. West has been jailed since his 2018 arrest when Shelby County Circuit Judge Bill Bostick revoked his $500,000 bond.

Jeff West, who was tried for murder in his wife’s death, was convicted of reckless manslaughter, a lesser charge, on Nov. 20. The jury reached its decision unanimously on Nov. 20 around 10 p.m.

During the trial, prosecutors argued Jeff West killed his wife with an absinthe bottle outside their home in Calera. The defense countered that a drunken fall was to blame for the camgirl’s death. The forensic pathologist who conducted Kat West’s autopsy, said that due to the severity of her head injury, it was unlikely that a fall caused it, as the defense had maintained.

Jeff West is facing up to 20 years in prison, the maximum punishment allowed for manslaughter, a Class B felony.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

49° / 41°
Clear
Clear 0% 49° 41°

Tuesday

60° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 12% 60° 33°

Wednesday

59° / 40°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 59° 40°

Thursday

54° / 41°
Rain
Rain 66% 54° 41°

Friday

51° / 35°
Cloudy
Cloudy 19% 51° 35°

Saturday

54° / 30°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 54° 30°

Sunday

56° / 40°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 12% 56° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

48°

8 PM
Clear
1%
48°

47°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
47°

45°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
45°

45°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
45°

44°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
44°

43°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
43°

43°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
43°

44°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
44°

44°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
44°

43°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
43°

43°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
43°

42°

7 AM
Clear
12%
42°

42°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
12%
42°

46°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
46°

49°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
49°

52°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
52°

54°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
54°

57°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
57°

58°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

59°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

59°

4 PM
Sunny
1%
59°

56°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
56°

54°

6 PM
Clear
1%
54°

51°

7 PM
Clear
2%
51°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories