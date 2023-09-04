6 PM Weather Update:

Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-We are stuck in a pattern for continued sun and Fairweather clouds. Any opportunities from a disturbance or two would be our only chance for rainfall in the region.

The tropics are active right now with invest 95-L. Katia and Gert will only remain in the central tropical Atlantic basin. The long-term forecast will rely heavily on the southern track in the Caribbean from invest 95 – L.

A dry cool front sweeps through Friday and it has very little moisture to work with. There is a possibility of seeing a few showers southeast of Columbus, but these are not the kind that would bring the relief we will be looking for.

So finally, it’s all about the heat upper 90s return to lower 90s come back behind that front at the end of the week into next weekend. Any chances for rainfall appear to be limited so all eyes are on the Gulf of Mexico and the tropical Atlantic