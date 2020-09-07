September is National Suicide Prevention Month

by: Mandy Gaither

A June survey of more than 5,400 U.S. adults by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed twice as many people reported serious consideration of suicide this year than American adults polled in 2018.

 If you are among those struggling with suicidal feelings or have a loved one battling those thoughts, you must remember that help is available.

One pathway to recovery is calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. 

Mental health experts also offer the following suggestions to battle suicidal thoughts:

  • Remembering they’re just thoughts!  You don’t have to act on them!
  • Removing anything that could be used to harm yourself.
  • Getting good sleep.
  • Avoiding alcohol and other substances.
  • Talking to someone you trust.

Also, especially with all the chaos in the world, it’s a good time for family and friends to check on each other.

“If you’re thinking about someone they don’t know they’re thinking about them. reach out text them email them call them,” said Barbara Rothbaum, a clinical psychologist at Emory University School of Medicine.

