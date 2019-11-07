Sessions expected to announce intent to join Alabama senate race today

(CNN) Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions is poised to announce his candidacy for the Alabama senate race on today, a Republican official familiar with the plan tells CNN.

A second Republican familiar with the matter said Sessions has not spoken directly with President Trump nor Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell about his decision.

Sessions was a senator before stepping down to become President Trump’s attorney general.

On November 7, 2018, President Trump asked sessions to resign, effectively firing him.

Sessions had repeatedly clashed with the President over his decision to recuse himself from the Justice Department’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.