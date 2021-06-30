Seven local suspects interfered a Northeast OK murder case and are charged

MAYES COUNTY, OK – Seven local suspects are charged with interfering in a Northeast Oklahoma murder case.

That includes Chloe Stith of Carthage and Ariel Divine of Webb City.

Also David Morris, Breanna Sloan, Morgan Bowman, Sarah Humbard, and Megan Detherage all of Joplin.

Charged are connected to the disappearance of Jolene Walker who is a member of the Osage Nation.

Her remains were discovered last summer in Mayes County.

The suspects are accused of making threats against witnesses and informants, as well as assault and kidnapping to keep them from talking to law enforcement.

Authorities also allege they altered and destroyed evidence to derail prosecution.