Seven people injured in Atlanta drive-by shooting

ATLANTA, Ga (CNN)- Seven people were hurt in a drive-by shooting in Atlanta Thursday morning.

Police say this was not random. The victims were targeted.

A neighbor said she woke up to what she thought were fireworks at first.

Police say the victims were outside apartments when two cars drove by — and opened fire on the group.

“We believe there were several dozen shots fired out of both vehicles,” said Deputy Chief Jeff Glazier, of the Atlanta Police Department.

At least two victims are in critical condition. Meanwhile, police are searching for the suspects — who drove off in a dark vehicle and a silver vehicle.