Two women were arrested in Jackson County after authorities say they were using drugs while on the job. (Getty Images)

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Lieutenant Mark Cavender with the LaGrange Police Department has confirmed that several businesses have been targeted and stripped of their electricity over the past few weeks.

Juanito’s Mexican Restaurant on Lafayette Pkwy. is the latest to be vandalized and store owners have confirmed that the copper wiring was taken out of their power meter and has cut power to the restaurant.

LaGrange PD is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects responsible for this crime. If anyone has any information please call Lieutenant Mark Cavender at (706) 302-2256 or Troup County Crimestoppers at (706) 812-1000.