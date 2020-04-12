Severe weather damages hundreds of homes in Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KNOE-CBS News) – During an afternoon news conference, the City of Monroe said hundreds of homes were damaged due to severe weather on Easter Sunday.

Mayor Jamie Mayo estimated that 200-300 homes were damaged in Monroe, West Monroe and the rest of Ouachita Parish.

Officials say the Monroe Regional Airport airfield suffered some damage, along with hangars and private planes.

No fatalities are reported at this time. Officials say there are a few injuries. The extent of these injuries is unclear.

In Monroe, officials say several neighborhoods received damage.

Officials are reaching out to hotel owners to see about securing rooms for displaced residents. They expect to need around 200 rooms.