COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — February 6th through February 10th marks severe weather preparedness week across Alabama and Georgia. This week is designed to help families prepare for all severe weather hazards by offering tips and information that will keep your family safe before, during and after a weather event.

The topics for the week are as follows:

Monday: Family preparedness

Tuesday: Thunderstorm/severe weather safety

Wednesday: Tornadoes

Thursday: Lightning

Friday: Flash Flooding Safety & Strom resiliency

Severe weather season for Alabama and Georgia runs from December through the beginning of May.