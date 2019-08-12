SGTC in Americus repaving center corridor of campus

AMERICUS, Ga (WRBL)- South Georgia Technical College in Americus is welcoming new students while also working on a major campus infrastructure improvement project.

Right now, the center traffic corridor in the middle of campus is being replaced.

The concrete that lined it was poured in 1938 when the area the campus now occupies was used as an Army Air Corp training facility.

But after decades of wear, the cracked, uneven concrete needed replacing.

The original concrete is being removed and recycled.

It will be used to make the new asphalt that will be poured for the new traffic corridor and roundabout that will be installed.

“The project actually started about two weeks ago. The projected end date is December. We’re hoping to have it finished before our December graduation. We’re keeping our fingers crossed, but definitely finished by January,” said SGTC President Dr. John Watford.

Another improvement the school plans after this construction project is building a new truck driving facility. Governor Brian Kemp and the legislature budgeted funds for SGTC to build a new one.

That building project should start in nine months to a year.