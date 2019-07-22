Shareholder files federal suit trying to halt TSYS, Global Payments merger

A Pennsylvania shareholder has filed a federal lawsuit attempting to halt the proposed merger of electronic payment processing giants TSYS and Global Payments.

TSYS is a Columbus-based company that was founded in 1983 as a subsidiary of Synovus. Global Payments is headquartered in Atlanta.

The suit was filed on Thursday by Jack Wolf, who lives in Allegheny County, Pa. The 14-page suit filed by New York law firm Faruqi & Faruqi LLP on Wolf’s behalf.

Wolf claims that TSYS and its Board of Directors withheld information from shareholders after announcing the merger on May 27.

When the deal was announced, TSYS stated in a news release that its shareholders would receive 0.8101 shares of Global Payments common stock when the transaction closed. The lawsuit claims that on July 3 when TSYS filed its Form S-4 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the filing omits material information, making it false and misleading.

Wolf purchased 100 shares of TSYS stock on Sept. 19, 2018 for $97 per share. Wolf is suing individually and “for those similarly situated.” It was filed in the Middle District of Georgia and is being handled by U.S. District Judge Clay Land.

TSYS, Global Payments and the TSYS board members were named in the suit.

Class-action claims similar to this are common in large corporate mergers. At the time the deal was announced, TSYS and Global Payments were each worth about $4 billion.

Earlier today in trading on the New York Stock Exchange, TSYS stock was trading at more than $133 per share. Global Payments was trading at more than $165 per share.

TSYS spokesman Cyle Mims told News 3 Monday morning the company does not comment on pending litigation.

Wolf’s attorney, James M. Wilson Jr., also did not respond to an interview request.

To read the full complaint filed by Wolf, click below.