Sheriff Tompkins confirms two inmates tested for Covid-19 after flu-like symptoms

Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins says two inmates with flu-like symptoms were sent to Piedmont Columbus Regional hospital Wednesday. Tompkins says the medical staff at the Muscogee County Jail did not believe the two inmates had contracted the virus, but our of an abundance of caution, they would be tested.

Tompkins says based on the measures put into place at the jail, she does not believe the virus has made its way into the facility.

“Once the order came out, we began putting people, when they came to jail in particular area. And so it’s highly unlikely that it’s come in to our facility. But of course we’re being careful and out of an abundance of caution we’re testing these inmates as well,” said Sheriff Donna Tompkins.

