Sheriff Tompkins:”Both inmates are doing well as of today.”

Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins tells News Three that the two inmates rushed to Piedmont Columbus Regional last week with flu-like symptoms are doing well.

Out of an abundance of caution Tompkins says the two inmates were tested for Covid-19. The results could be back by Tuesday.

The inmates were released the same day and sent back to the jail where they have been in isolation since.

“They do not have a fever but will remain isolated for seven full days from the time they went to the hospital,” said Tompkins.

The inmates were sent to the hospital on March 25.

Tompkins says she credits her medical staff at the jail with being proactive in protecting the facility from the virus.

“They took measures early on and have worked diligently to monitor our inmate population,” said Tompkins.

The sheriff says the jail staff are being screened for their protection as well.