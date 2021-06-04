Sheriff’s Office believes body of Tina Prince found, one man in custody

(WJBF) – Investigators have confirmed they believe they have found the body of missing teacher, Tina Prince.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement just a short time ago.

Her body was reportedly discovered off Pleasant Grove Road, just outside of Sandersville.

Her body has been sent to the GBI Lab for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

At this time, 31-year-old Aaron Matthew Adams is in custody. He has been charged with one felony count of Concealing a Death and two felony counts of Making False Statements.

The Washington County first grade teacher had been missing for seven days, she was last seen at the Puebla Mexican Restaurant in Sandersville last Friday night.

She reportedly got a phone call, told her family goodbye and left dinner early.

Surveillance footage showed Prince drove from the restaurant to a convenience store. She then drove to a nearby Walmart parking lot where she met up with the same man who called her at dinner, now identified at Adams.

Prince’s car was found Sunday morning in the Walmart parking lot.

The Washington County Sheriff’s office, the GBI and the FBI have all been involved in the investigation.

During the press conference, Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran said the following:

We have gathered here today because we want to provide an update on the Tina Prince investigation. We will not be able to go into any details regarding the investigation due it being an active on on-going investigation. But I am prepared to let you all know on this date, we have located what we believe to be the body of Tina Prince based on a preliminary investigation. GBI Crime Scene Specialists and Sheriff’s Office Investigators are currently processing the scene located off Pleasant Grove Road in rural Washington County. The body will be transported to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy for positive identification and cause and manner of death. This is a very fluid, active investigation. At this time, Aaron Matthew Adams, age 31 of Sandersville, is in custody and has been charged with felony concealing a death and 2 felony counts of false statements. Adams is the ‘male acquaintance’ previously mentioned earlier on in this investigation. More charges are pending as this investigation continues…. I would like to personally thank agencies that have assisted us over the last 6 days. Without their assistance, we would not be where we are today with this investigation. I would like to thank my own deputies and investigators for their assistance. Other agencies assisting that I would like to thank include the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Natural Resources, Georgia State Patrol, Department of Community Supervision, Ocmulgee Drug Task Force, Middle Georgia District Attorney’s Office, Sandersville Police Department, Volunteer Fire Fighters and Washington County EMA. This has been a very long and tiresome week for the Prince Family and the entire Washington County Community. Please continue to pray for the family of Tina Prince and her Washington County school family.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, I urge them to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 478-552-0911 or the Region 12 GBI Office at 478-374-6988. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online on the GBI website or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

