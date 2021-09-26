UPDATE: Shots fired in LaGrange on Juniper St. after family dispute

UPDATE: Authorities have identified the suspect in the incident as 23-year-old Derrick Beckham, who is being charged with reckless conduct and simple battery.

Beckham will not receive jail time due to the incident being a misdemeanor, but will still have to appear in court.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Police responded to two calls on Juniper St. at 3:37 p.m., one from an anonymous source and one from a family member of the incident, where a family dispute turned into domestic violence.

The dispute started between a mother and daughter, when the son (in his early 20s) intervened with an AR-15 Diamondback shooting multiple shots into the air.

Nobody was injured in the incident and police are yet to confirm whether the son faces reckless conduct or terroristic threats.

A detective is on scene with the investigation ongoing.

Contact LaGrange Police Department with information at: (706)-883-2630