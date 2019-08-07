Should online hate speech be policed?

WASHINGTON- As authorities try to prevent another future mass shooting— a lot of people are wondering what can be done about hateful, extremist posts on the internet?

The President has called on law enforcement and media companies to do more to police internet hate speech.

“Online hate is bigger than any individual platform, and we need a new way of looking at how it spreads across different platforms,” said Rhys Leahy, data scientist at George Washington University.

Leahy studies online hate speech—in particular how it spreads. She compares controlling it to breaking a piece of glass.

“The big pieces, when you’re picking it up, those are like the big platforms,. They’re easy to work with. The ones that are problematic are the little shards you may step on later,” said Leahy.

For example, 8-chan, a forum where the alleged El Paso shooter reportedly posted a racist manifesto minutes before his massacre.

On Monday, the President called on media companies and law enforcement to crackdown on internet hate speech. But free speech advocates say…Not so fast.

“Most of the very offensive speech people see online is constitutionally protected,” said Matthew Feeney of the Cato Institute.

Feeney says censorship by the government is a slippery slope..

“The vast majority of creepy weirdos don’t turn out to be mass shooters, so I worry that the policing of the web will lead to over enforcement and false positives,” said Feeney.

And shutting down a site like 8-chan may not make a difference.

Leahy says immediately after the shooting online posters were already looking ahead.

“In the same 8-chan thread where the shooter posted his manifesto, someone asked so, “When this place gets shut down, where are we all going next?”