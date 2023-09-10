Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Staying dry for the first part of our Sunday, but later this afternoon stray showers and storms will begin to pop up along a stall front situated through the southeast. Rain chances will taper off after sunset. Temperatures will once again be in the lower 90s this afternoon. Tomorrow will have a similar pattern with dry mornings and rain chances increasing in the afternoon.

Rain chances taper off by Wednesday as a cool front pushes the current stalled front out, but another chance for showers and storms will move in at the end of next week.

Hurricane Lee has weakened overnight slightly back to a category 2 storm. However, we expect this storm to re-strengthen into a category 4 early this week. As Lee moves westward, the cool front moving in midweek will help keep this storm away from the southeast.