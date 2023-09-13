Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- A cool front moving through this Wednesday evening bringing another round of isolated showers and storms. Some of these storms have been strong, but rain chances should fall after sunset.

Tomorrow this front will stall across portions of Georgia and Alabama. So stray storms will be possible in the afternoon. Once this front begins to move out, cooler temperatures are on the way with highs dropping into the lower 80s by Friday.

It won’t be until a second cool front moves through Monday that we will see drier conditions. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s through the rest of the First Alert Forecast, and lows will be in the mid 60s.

Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Lee today has weakened into a category 2 storm. Lee will move northward over the next few days and pose a risk to parts of New England by this weekend.