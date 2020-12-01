 

 

Single Alabama mother raising 12 kids after her sister died from COVID-19

Top Stories

by: CBS 42 Digital Team

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A GoFundMe page has been set up to help a Birmingham woman who is raising 12 children after taking in her orphaned nieces and nephews.

After her sister and brother-in-law unexpectedly died from COVID-19, Frances McCall vowed to raise their five children alongside her biological seven. She writes that she hopes to give them a merry Christmas as they continue to grieve their parents’ loss.

McCall, who is listed as the organizer for the GoFundMe, is asking for financial assistance to cover the children’s everyday needs. The children range in age from 2 to 17 years old.

A GoFundMe representative confirmed the information above to CBS 42.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Monday

48° / 30°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 48° 30°

Tuesday

49° / 27°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 49° 27°

Wednesday

58° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 58° 32°

Thursday

60° / 48°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 60° 48°

Friday

58° / 39°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 60% 58° 39°

Saturday

56° / 37°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 56° 37°

Sunday

57° / 37°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 57° 37°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

35°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
35°

34°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
34°

33°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
33°

33°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
33°

32°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
32°

32°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
32°

32°

6 AM
Clear
0%
32°

31°

7 AM
Clear
0%
31°

32°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
32°

33°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
33°

36°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
36°

39°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
39°

42°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
42°

44°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
44°

45°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
45°

47°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

47°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

46°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
46°

42°

6 PM
Clear
0%
42°

39°

7 PM
Clear
0%
39°

37°

8 PM
Clear
0%
37°

36°

9 PM
Clear
0%
36°

34°

10 PM
Clear
0%
34°

32°

11 PM
Clear
0%
32°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories