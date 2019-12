MACON COUNTY, Ala (WRBL)- A Union Springs woman lost her life this week in a single car crash, according to troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Troopers say Alfretia Jones Chambliss, 54, died after her 2005 Chevrolet Impala left the road Monday morning around 7:40 a.m. and struck several trees.

The accident happened on Macon County Road 47 near U.S. Highway 29. Troopers say the accident scene is about 12 miles south of Tuskegee.

ALEA says the accident remains under investigation.