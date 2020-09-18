Six Columbus men arrested on child exploitation charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit announced the arrest of six Columbus men under Georgia’s Computer Pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention Act of 2007.

  • Jesus Christian, 41, of Columbus, unemployed
  • Phillip Hawkins Quinn, 26, of Columbus, student
  • Artis Haygood, age 33, of Columbus, manufacturing inspector
  • Kenneth Haygood, 17, of Columbus, student
  • Thomas L. Holley, 52, of Columbus, unemployed

Jesus Leon Christian, 37, of Columbus, unemployed, was charged with two counts of aggravated child molestation and one count of child molestation.

The Task Force received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding child porn possession and distribution. Authorities say the virtual trail led them to center their investigation in Columbus, and ultimately, led to the arrest of the six suspects. 

The GBI says Columbus Police and the Harris County Sheriff’s Department also helped with investigation.  

