Six Flags Over Georgia announces new events and hiring fairs

AUSTELL, Georgia (WRBL) – Six Flags Over Georgia is celebrating its longest summer season in decades in August with many events, hiring fairs, and Season Pass sales.

The list of events includes:



Brews & Bites Festival – In an effort to support local Atlanta-area breweries, food trucks, and live entertainers, Six Flags Over Georgia will act as a venue for guests to enjoy live performances and sample unique foods and drinks. The festival will take place Fridays from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 p.m.-7 p.m throughout September. Festival Cards can be found at the Six Flags Over Georgia website.

Food Truck Call ‘Em All – To find vendors for Brews & Bites, Six Flags Over Georgia is hosting an online application for interested local food truck vendors. The application is available on the Six Flags Over Georgia page.

National Scare Day – To prepare for Fright Fest® The park is hosting live auditions on August 14 from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. where applicants will be able to show off their “creepiest” scare acting skills inside of one of the park’s haunted houses. The park is seeking 200 scare actors with positions paying up to $15 an hour. Scare actor applicants must be at least 16 years of age and should text SCARE to 220-MONSTER to apply ahead of time.

The park is also seeking to fill a variety of other roles, including make-up artists, haunted house supervisors, food and beverage team members, rides team members and more. Interested applicants should visit the Six Flags Over Georgia website.

Endless Summer Thrills – From August 9 – September 6 guests may enjoy a selection of fan-favorite coasters and thrill rides available Monday – Thursday, while the park’s full attraction offerings, including Hurricane Harbor, will be available each weekend.

Season Passes are available at special pricing. A Six Flags Membership includes all of the benefits of a Season Pass plus savings of up to 50% off on most in-park purchases and a variety of distinct features for an affordable monthly price.

Before visiting the park, all guests, including Members and Season Pass Holders, must have a reservation to visit the parks.



