Slightly Above Average Temps With Isolated Showers Each Afternoon

We’ll see some showers pop up this afternoon, mainly west of us in Alabama. As we go into the early evening hours, we could see a shower make it this far east, so keep those umbrellas handy just in case. Highs today will be in the low 90s.

Tomorrow, again we’ll have some stray showers popping up, with highs back in the low 90s, slightly above average for this time of the year, but still all very typical for this time of the year as we transistion into Summer.

Then, looking at that 7-day First Alert Forecast, it’s much of the same through the weekend. Saturday and Sunday we could see a slight uptick in our chances for rain, but most of you will remain dry.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Wednesday! Brian