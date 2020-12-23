Small Georgia town shares experience living alongside former U.S. President

PLAINS, Ga. (WRBL) – Plains, Georgia, is home to peanuts, peanut butter ice cream, and the 39th President of the United States of America, Jimmy Carter.

“Before we had a president from here, we were just a very calm town, and then all of a sudden 10,000 people a day,” says Jan Williams, a childhood friend of President Carter.

Tourists travel in from all over just to get a glimpse of the former Commander and Chief and the place he calls home.

“When he left and went to Washington, he left and carried our hearts with him,” says Kim Fuller, Jimmy Carter’s niece and Executive Director of Friends of Jimmy Carter National Historic Site.

Since returning home, townspeople say it’s common to see President Carter while at the grocery store or while visiting downtown Plains.

“He wanted to be a part of everything going on,” says Carter.

But nowadays, President Carter is joined by extra company, the United States Secret Service.

“You may not see them, but they gone see you,” says Mary Minion, a childhood friend of the Carter family.

And the people of Plains admit they had some learning to do about their new neighbors.

“One of the older ladies at church came up and said ‘don’t you think it’s wonderful that all of the Secret Service agents are hard of hearing’ and I said why do you think they’re hard of hearing and she said ‘because they all wear hearing aids,'” says Williams while laughing.

The people of Plains were up for the challenge of embracing their new neighbors. After all, they say that’s what President Carter was all about by noting something he always said.

“If we all loved the person in front of us, wouldn’t we have a better world?” Williams recalls of President Carter’s most often said sentiments.

Furthermore, the people of Plains say the character of President Carter is a direct reflection of the character of Plains.

“You’ll meet some of the greatest people in the United States that live right here in Plains, Georgia,” says Williams.