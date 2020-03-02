Smiths Station holding minute of silence Tuesday, March 3, to honor lives lost in deadly tornado

SMITHS STATION, Ala (WRBL) Tomorrow marks one year since a deadly tornado ravaged Lee County and claimed 23 lives in the Beauregard area.

Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland invites the community to a public minute of silence to remember and reflect on the lives lost.

Mayor Copeland says the gathering will take place at 3:03 pm Eastern, Tuesday, March 3, at the exact time the deadly tornado tore through the area in 2019. The commemoration will take place at the flag post at the Government Center Campus, located at 2336 Lee Road 430 in Smiths Station.

The city encourages those who cannot make it tomorrow to observe a minute of silence on their own.