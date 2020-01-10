Smiths Station mayor says March 3 tornado taught valuable lessons about being weather aware

SMITHS STATION, Ala (WRBL)- Smiths Station city leaders say they realize being prepared for possible severe weather means staying ahead of storms.

A tornado ravaged Smiths Station back in March leaving a path of destruction.

Homes were destroyed and communication was limited when a cell tower toppled.

The March 3rd tornado showed the community mother nature’s worst.

Because residents have experienced such heartbreak and storm destruction, people there understand the need to prepare.

Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland says last year’s storm taught the community many lessons about being ready for severe weather.

“March 3, it changed my life. It changed a lot of people’s lives. The first thing is be prepared. Then, you know . . . pray. Be prayed up,” Copeland said. “Make sure that you have a weather plan, that you’re weather alert, weather aware. Don’t take it for granted, even if it’s nothing. At least you were prepared.”

Mayor Copeland adds Smiths Station received a federal grant for a tornado shelter to be built in the future.