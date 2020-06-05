Smiths Station ‘Peace Walk’ ends in show of rural Alabama unity and ‘Amazing Grace’

Thursday night in Smiths Station, hundreds of East Alabama residents walked for peace, unity and in the memory of George Floyd.

They walked more than a half mile from Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church to the Smiths Station City hall.

And at the end, it was all summed up in the familiar lyrics of the Gospel anthem — Amazing Grace — a hymn sung across the spiritual and racial spectrum.

The “Peace Walk” was organized by Mayor Bubba Copeland and Smiths Station resident Vincent Hunter.

Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland did not know what to expect when he threw the event together on short notice.

“Honestly, I thought it would be his family and my family,” Copeland said. “I really did. I didn’t know that we would get this kind of support.”

Copeland was talking about his friend and Smiths Station resident Vincent Hunter.

Alonng with the Copelands and the Hunters, more than 300 walked up Lee Road 298 in a show of unity and rural Alabama strength and togetherness.

“A picture of God’s love,” Hunter said. “That’s what I saw. A picture of God’s love. No colors. No conditions. No socioeconomic statuses. Just people that want change.”

They came in all ages and colors. And they held signs calling for unity and saying Black Lives Matter.

For Grace Allen, a rising Smiths Station High senior, it was personal.

“It was really moving because it showed that Smiths Station is strong,” Allen said. “And we will always be strong and this was an example that we will always stick together.”

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones made the walk at the front of the line. And he was one there at the end, singing Amazing Grace.

“I made a comment a few minutes ago and I’ll say it again because it’s how I felt,” Jones said. “It made my heart feel good. My heart’s felt bad, like everyone else for many reasons in the last few weeks to see that and hear those voices, united as one, it made me feel good.”

At the end of the walk, the Smiths Station council, at Copeland’s suggestion, voted to make the June 4th Peace Walk an annual event.