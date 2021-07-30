Fire at Hanceville industrial plant ‘still active’, says mayor

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: Mayor of Hanceville Kenneth Nail reports that the fire at River Valley Ingredients is “still active” and has caused “quite a bit of damage.”

Nail told CBS 42 that Hanceville Fire Department received a call about the fire at 12:35 p.m. Friday. HFD and five other departments are working the site, Neil said.

A plant manager told Nail that no injuries are reported at this time. Another employee told Nail that there is significant damage to the plant already.

ORIGINAL: A photo shared Friday afternoon by the mayor of Hanceville depicts concerning amounts of billowing smoke coming from an industrial plant.

River Valley Ingredients on Country Road 508 is shown emitting both dark grey and light grey smoke, according to the photo posted on Facebook by Mayor Kenneth Nail.

River Valley Ingredients is owned by Tyson Foods, Inc. and processes poultry products. In 2019, they came under fire after a large wastewater spill killed massive amounts of fish in Mulberry Fork.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.