Smoking exhaust fan at Alabama State House prompts emergency response

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Fire crews responded to the Alabama State House in Montgomery Friday afternoon.

According to an unnamed building manager, the building was evacuated after an exhaust fan in a bathroom on the third floor started smoking, causing a light smell of smoke throughout the building.

No injuries were reported. Montgomery Fire and Rescue as well as ALEA are on the scene.

This is a developing story, which will be updated as new details are available.

