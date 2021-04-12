Snipers from all over compete for Best Sniper title at Fort Benning

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) – After a year-long hiatus due to COVID-19, the Best Sniper competition at Fort Benning is back in action and these elite Snipers are ready to put their skills to the test.

Snipers from all across the United States are gathering at the Fort Benning Maneuver Center of Excellence to determine who the best sniper really is. Snipers are shooting in teams of two and must hit targets that are 600 plus meters away. Sniper Nathan Wuerffel said he’s excited for this year’s competition.

‘We’re stoked to be out here, super grateful,” Wuerffel said, “We’re looking forward to learning new things and new ways to shoot.”

Last year’s competition was postponed because of COVID-19, giving Snipers extra time to get ready for the rigorous three day course.

“I definitely feel prepared, but there’s only so much preparation you can do. I think we both agree that you get to this stage and you always realize there’s more you could’ve done,” Wuerffel said.

The Best Sniper is a three-day competition, the competition began early Monday morning and will continue until Wednesday evening.

Even though this competition is rigorous and very challenging, Wuerffel says he’s still having fun and enjoying himself.

“We’re having a blast, if we came and felt like we already knew how to do every stage, I think we’d be kind of at a disadvantage. We want to come here and learn new ways to shoot and train better,” Wuerffel said.

The winner of the competition will receive a plague and bragging rights for an entire year. The Best Ranger Competition begins April 16.