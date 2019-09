FORT BENNING, GA–A soldier has died during a training exercise at Fort Benning. Pvt. Voene Carlos Garcia, age 19, of Valparaiso, Indiana passed away on Tuesday September 10, 2019.

Funeral services for Pvt. Garcia will be held in Indiana on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. the Rees Funeral Home, Winfield Chapel Winfield/Crown Point, Indiana.

Details about how Pvt. Garcia died are not currently available. Officials with Fort Benning say Pvt. Garcia’s death is being investigated.