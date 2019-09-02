Some airlines providing waivers due to Hurricane Dorian

(CNN)–Airlines are offering to help Americans who had their labor day plans put on hold because of Hurricane Dorian.

Some of the top U.S. airlines are offering travel waivers for flights canceled because of the Category 4 storm.

The waiver allows you to change flight plans without paying fees.

American Airlines issued travel alerts for more than a dozen airports in Florida; 7 airports in North Carolina and South carolina; and one in Georgia.

Travelers headed to those locations can rebook for a later date, if the tickets were purchased by August 29th or August 31st depending on the destination.

Delta Airlines and United Airlines are also offering to remove change fees for travelers who were hoping to head to parts of those 4 states.

Southwest Airlines say in addition to waiving change fees, it will also wave the $95 pet fee for some customers.

Each airline has different rules to qualify for a waiver, so passengers should check the information on their airline’s website.