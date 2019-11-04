Some fear time is running out in Washington for other issues as focus shifts to impeachment

WAHSINGTON- Time is running out for Congress to get things done before the holidays.

The House of Representatives only has 16 legislative working days left in Washington this year, and Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn says they aren’t spending their time wisely.

“They are obsessed with and preoccupied with impeachment. And they can’t seem to get anything else done,” said Sen. Cornyn.

Cornyn says Congress has a lengthy to-do list they need to tackle immediately.

Government funding expires on November 21st and Congress still needs to pass the United States-Mexico-Canada trade deal.

“This agreement will provide billions of dollars in economic growth, new jobs here at home, and greater stability for our economy,” said Sen. Cornyn.

Cornyn says House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has instead focused her time on impeaching the President, but Pelosi says the two issues are unrelated.

“Impeachment has nothing to do with it, it only has to do with our coming to agreement,” said Speaker Pelosi.

Pelosi says Democrats are hashing out their final concerns with the Trade Dal, and she will bring it to the floor for a vote when she is ready.

“We will just do our bill when we are ready, and we can’t do it any sooner,” Pelosi said.

Mike Howell with the conservative Heritage Foundation says he’s not convinced that will happen before the holidays.

“It shows a real lack of urgency and commitment to the agenda that the American people need enacted,” Howell said.

If the USMCA is not approved before the end of 2019, it would be considered next year, which is an election year. Cornyn says it would make it more difficult to pass.