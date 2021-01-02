Some Showers Possible Saturday Afternoon and Evening, But Sunday Looks Good!

SATURDAY: We should see some sun at times on Saturday, but more clouds return in the afternoon along with a chance of some showers, mainly south of us. Highs Saturday topping out in the mid 60’s with morning lows in the mid 50’s.

SUNDAY: Sunday looks pretty good as the rain will have exited and we turn partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs on Sunday will reach the mid 50’s after a morning low in the low to mid 40’s.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: The start of the work week looks great with mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 60’s and lows dropping into the mid to upper 30’s.

THURSDAY: Our next system arrives Thursday, but it doesn’t look like there will be a lot of rain with this one, and the showers should be scattered. Highs Thursday will reach the mid to upper 50’s to around 60. Morning lows will get down to around 40.

FRIDAY: Some wrap around moisture may give us some isolated showers on Friday, but we could also see some sunshine. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 50’s after a morning low down into the mid 40’s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Next weekend looks dry with lots of sunshine but a little cooler. Highs will only reach the upper 40’s to low 50’s. Morning lows will get down into the upper 20’s to low 30’s.

Have a great weekend, Happy New Year, and thanks for watching WRBL News 3!

Brian Thomas