South Carolina Democratic presidential primary could prove make or break for some candidates

CHARLESTON, SC (CNN)- South Carolina is holding the last presidential primary before Super Tuesday and it’s pretty super in its own right.

The Palmetto State’s vote will likely be a major deciding factor in the future of some candidates’ campaigns, with a few possibly ending.

South Carolina, the state Joe Biden calls his “firewall.” When asked if thinks he has a chance of winning, Biden responded: “Yes! Because South Carolina is the trajectory to winning the Democratic nomination!”

South Carolina looks favorable for Biden. He got an endorsement from Rep. James Clyburn this week and in a new Monmouth University poll, Biden is ahead of national front-runner Sen. Bernie Sanders.

“One of the serious things we’ve got to do is make sure that we defeat the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country, Donald Trump,” said Sanders.

South Carolina is basically do-or-die for the other Democratic presidential hopefuls, like Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

“Are you in this fight with me? Let’s do this!” exclaimed Warren.

“I’m asking you to vote for me….thank you so much everyone,” said Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

“I just don’t believe that having the government take over big parts of the economy is a smart thing to do,” said Tom Steyer, a businessman running for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Former Mayors Mike Bloomberg and Pete Buttigieg also hope to come out on top.

“We’re trying to pick somebody that can run this country. A Commander-in-Chief,” said Bloomberg.

“Not all of the answers have to come from Washington. But more of the funding should,” said Buttigieg.

Meanwhile, President Trump is expected to get all the GOP delegates from South Carolina. The Republicans canceled their primary in the state.

In the 2016 general election, then-candidate Trump took the state with nearly 55% of the vote.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton got nearly 41%.