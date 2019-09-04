South Carolina youngster uses birthday money for Dorian evacuees

ALLEBNDALE, SC (CNN)- A six-year-old boy is using birthday money he planned to spend on a Disney World trip to help Dorian evacuees.

Jermaine Bell will be celebrating a birthday on September 8. He’s been saving for a trip to Orlando.

But the kind-hearted youngster thought he could use his money for a higher purpose after Hurricane Dorian proved a threat to the southern Atlantic Coast.

Bell took his Disney World birthday money and traded it in for hot dogs, chips, and water to serve coastal South Carolina evacuees.

