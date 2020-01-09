South Georgia Technical College named best community college in Georgia for 2020

South Georgia Technical College has been named the best Community College in Georgia for 2020. South Georgia Tech president Doctor John Watford made the announcement.

Multiple factors are considered for the ranking. Some of those include statistics on academics, student-to-faculty ratio, and overall student experience.

A total of 871 colleges were assessed. For the purpose of this ranking, community colleges include public post-secondary institutions where the majority of the degrees conferred are two-year or fewer. Statistics were obtained from the U.S. Department of Education.

The rankings are found on Niche.com.