South Georgia Technical College takes extended Labor Day Holiday for water main repair

AMERICUS, Ga (WRBL) Students, faculty and staff at South Georgia Technical College will have an extra-long Labor Day weekend.

The extended holiday for the SGTC community will give contractors time to replace to a water main on the Americus campus.

SGTC started replacing the main traffic corridor on its Americus campus in late July. The pavement on that main artery of campus is more than 70 years old and needs to be replaced.

The construction project is a wide-range plan to improve the Americus campus’s main traffic hub and install a roundabout to enhance traffic flow.

The original concrete being pulled up will be re-purposed to make the asphalt that will pave the new roadway.

Both the Americus and Cordele campuses will close at 6 p.m. tonight, Thursday, August 29. Both campuses will reopen Tuesday morning, September 3, at 8 a.m.



Students who live in residence halls on the Americus campus should be able to return to their dorms by 6 p.m. Monday evening, September 2, barring any unforeseen problems.