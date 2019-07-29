Sports Safety Clinic planned in Columbus for coaches, staff

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Piedmont Columbus Regional and Safe Kids Columbus are among the sponsors of an upcoming Sports Safety Clinic for soccer and foot coaches and coaching staff.

The event will be held at the Columbus Civic Center, 300 4th Street, in Columbus on Tuesday, August 6, 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm. Topics include concussion prevention, heat and hydration, weather, taping an injury, and nutrition.

Coaches and coaching staff may preregister for the event.

Pam Fair stopped by News 3 Midday to offer us more information on the safety clinic.