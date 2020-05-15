St. Francis-Emory CEO: ‘The crisis didn’t come as bad as we thought; And we were well prepared if it did’

The number of COVID-19 patients in Columbus hospitals is on a steady decline from a peak the third and fourth weeks of April.

WRBL News 3’s sat down for an exclusive interview with St. Francis-Emory Healthcare CEO Melody Trimble this morning.

Trimble is looking closely at the numbers — as she has for the last 64 days. She has been studying the numbers of COVID-positive patients in general hospital beds and the Intensive Care Unit.

The hospital has not shared COVID-19 case data with the public since March.

But Trimble knows the data and she speaks with confidence that things are moving in the right direction. And Columbus likely dodged a bullet that Albany and other communities didn’t.

“It tells me the peak is gone,” she said. “The crisis is gone. It still says we need to be very vigilant and continue to take guidance from the CDC and the state of Georgia, the Department of Health, as well our LifePoint constituents and Emory. “

And she said those nearly 2,000 people who work at St. Francis-Emory Healthcare will continue to do what they are doing to ensure that they don’t spread the virus.

“Social distancing; the wearing of masks,” she said. “We will continue doing those and continue to watch the data and appropriately take measures needed to operate in a safe environment.”

Muscogee County had 418 confirmed cases and 15 COVID-related deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health data released at 1 p.m. Friday. Compared to Dougherty County and the rest of the state, the numbers are less. Dougherty County, which is half the size of Muscogee County, had 1,645 cases and 132 COVID-related deaths. Albany is about 80 miles south of Columbus.

The state has 36,681 cases and 1,557 deaths as testing ramps us. There is a state-sponsored open testing event at the Columbus Civic Center Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Trimble says the surge that St. Francis was anticipating when it accepted its first COVID-positive case on March 19 never materialized. Other parts of the state, including Albany, were not as fortunate.

“I think we were preparing for a much larger surge than we had,” she said. “We did have a surge in Georgia. We all know that. The Phoebe area absolutely did. Columbus didn’t see that. … The crisis didn’t come as bad as we thought. And we were well prepared if it did.”

St. Francis is back to about 70 percent of the surgical procedures — in-patient and out-patient — that it was doing before the crisis. The hospital is continuing to restrict visitors but is looking for ways to return to a new normal — and keep it’s staff and patients safe.

“I can’t predict the future,” Trimble said. “All I can see is what’s happening today. And today our hospital is open and we are doing more elective cases. We have started doing a lot of our out-patient services. And, in fact next week, we will have all of our out-patient services open. … We have done it in a pace where we can daily monitor it. That we haven’t seen a peak in anything. That we haven’t seen any surges, if you will.”