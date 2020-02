COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- St. Francis- Emory Healthcare is hosting an event to educate us on heart health!

The Prime Time -Healthy Living for your Heart event is scheduled for Thursday, February 20, 12 pm – 1 pm, at Sara Ruth Carroll Auditorium, 2300 Manchester Expressway in Columbus, Georgia.

Keona Swindler joined Greg Loyd on “News 3 Midday” to offer more information on the event.