COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Rebekah Begley with Emory at St. Francis in Columbus stops by “News 3 Midday” to discuss women and heart health.

Friday is National Wear Red Day- a day sponsored by The American Heart Association to raise awareness about the need to prevent heart disease in women.

Begley, who works as a Nurse Practitioner, offers her expertise on heart-health and advice women can follow to keep ahead of the disease.