St. Francis partnership with Emory healthcare now official

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – St. Francis hospital now has a new look. The hospital is now officially St. Francis-Emory Healthcare following an unveiling ceremony today.

St. Francis is now the first hospital to join the recently-formed joint venture between Emory Healthcare and LifePoint Health.

The first phase of new branding for the facility and its clinics was also unveiled, reflecting the new collaboration.

David Dill, the President and CEO of Lifepoint Health says everyone is enthusiastic for the new venture and the prospects it brings to the hospital and community. “The leadership team at Emory and I were discussing earlier today of our commitment of investing our time and resources here locally to begin to execute our plan together to grow and expand service lines and keep patients close to home for care,” said Dill.

St. Francis became part of the joint venture between Emory Healthcare and LifePoint Health last month.