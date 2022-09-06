Columbus, Ga (WRBL)-A few areas of dense fog this morning in LaGrange and Thomaston, so take a few extra minutes on your way to work and school. A drier day today with mostly cloudy skies today. A few places may see a stray shower later in the day, but for the most part, we have a dry day ahead of us.



This pattern of isolated showers caused by daytime heating will continue until Thursday night/Friday morning when an area of low pressure comes through our area. This will bring widespread rain and possibly a thunderstorm to our area throughout the weekend, expect an additional 1-2 inches of rain.



Temperatures will get into the lower 90s today, keeping things muggy in our area. Later this week temperatures will drop into the mid to lower 80s, with overnight lows dipping into the 60s, as that area of lower pressure brings a large amount of rain and clouds.

-Kaylee Barbee Miss. State Graduate intern